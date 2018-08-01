Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Tough-luck loser Tuesday
Buehler (4-4) was saddled with the loss Tuesday, allowing one run on five hits while striking out seven over seven innings against the Brewers.
Buehler coughed up a run in the third inning on a pair of two-out hits, but that was the only mark on his ledger in this one. Despite notching his first quality start since May, his offense couldn't pick him up, as the Dodger bats managed just two hits all game in the 1-0 defeat. The rookie has struggled some over the past two months, but he wraps up July with 17:2 K:BB over 16.2 innings in the month and will take a respectable 3.65 ERA and 1.06 WHIP into Sunday's start against the Astros.
