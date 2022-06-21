Buehler (elbow) was moved to the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The move comes as no surprise, as Buehler seems to be tracking towards a return in September at best as he works his way back from both a flexor strain and surgery to remove a bone spur in his right elbow. He isn't expected to pick up a baseball for at least another month. His spot on the 40-man roster will be filled by Trayce Thompson, whose contract was selected Tuesday.

More News