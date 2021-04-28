Buehler allowed five earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out 10 across 6.1 innings Tuesday against Cincinnati. He did not factor into the decision.

Buehler allowed a home run to Jesse Winker to lead off the game, but then settled in to throw four scoreless innings. However, he ran into trouble again later in his effort, surrendering four earned runs across his final 2.1 frames. On the other hand, he did manage to rack up double-digit strikeouts for the first time since Aug. 21 of the 2020 campaign. Buehler will look to deliver a more consistent line in his next start, currently projected to come Sunday at Milwaukee.