Buehler (10-2) allowed one run on six hits while striking out 15 in a complete game win over the Padres on Saturday.

Buehler tossed 80 of his 110 pitches for strikes. The 15 strikeouts were his second-highest total in an outing, behind only the 16 he tossed June 21 versus the Rockies in his only other career complete game. The only damage on the right-hander's ledger was a solo home run by pinch hitter Manuel Margot. Buehler has allowed one run or fewer in nine of his 21 starts this season. Over 131.1 innings, the 25-year-old has a 3.22 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 152 strikeouts. Buehler lines up for a home date with the Diamondbacks on Friday for his next start.