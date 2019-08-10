Buehler did not factor into the decision during Friday's loss despite holding the Diamondbacks scoreless with eight strikeouts over six innings. He allowed four hits and three walks.

Buehler had struggled against the Diamondbacks this season, allowing nine runs in his three previous starts against them--the second-most runs he's allowed against a team all year. However, the right-hander finally shut things down, blanking the Diamondbacks and leaving the game with a 2-0 lead, which was unfortunately spoiled by the bullpen. Buehler will take his spectacular 3.08 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 160:23 K:BB into a road matchup at Miami on Thursday.