Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Whiffs eight in no-decision
Buehler did not factor into the decision during Friday's loss despite holding the Diamondbacks scoreless with eight strikeouts over six innings. He allowed four hits and three walks.
Buehler had struggled against the Diamondbacks this season, allowing nine runs in his three previous starts against them--the second-most runs he's allowed against a team all year. However, the right-hander finally shut things down, blanking the Diamondbacks and leaving the game with a 2-0 lead, which was unfortunately spoiled by the bullpen. Buehler will take his spectacular 3.08 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 160:23 K:BB into a road matchup at Miami on Thursday.
More News
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Whiffs 15 in complete game•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Struggles in loss•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Fans 11 in seven dominant innings•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Hurt by homers•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Fans nine in no-decision•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Allows seven runs in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates a couple two-start sleeper possibilities, but...
-
Week 21 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...