Buehler hurled three innings in Friday's Cactus League win over Cleveland, allowing two runs on five hits and no walks while striking out four.
Buehler gave up a pair of third-inning runs, but the outing was an improvement over his previous start, when he gave up four runs across three frames against Texas. The right-hander has struggled overall this spring, posting a 6.75 ERA and .314 BAA across three starts. Nonetheless, Buehler remains one of the game's top starters and should slot in near the top of the Dodgers' rotation again this season.
