Buehler will remain in the Dodgers' starting rotation, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Buehler was up originally as just an injury fill-in, but after throwing six innings of no-hit ball Friday against the Padres he's now viewed as a permanent member of the rotation. Through 16 innings so far this season, the young righty has a 1.13 ERA. His 11.1 percent walk rate is a bit high, but he more than makes up for it with a stellar strikeout rate (30.2 percent) and groundball rate (63.9 percent). His innings total could be a concern, as he threw just 98 innings last year, but with the Dodgers already six games back of the Diamondbacks in the NL West, that's a problem they'll have to wait to address.