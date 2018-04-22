Buehler will be recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City and start Monday's game against the Marlins.

The Dodgers will call upon their top pitching prospect to make a spot start against an exploitable Marlins' lineup. Buehler allowed eight runs over 9.1 innings of relief with the big-league club last season but currently sports a 2.08 ERA and 16:4 K:BB with Oklahoma City this season. He's a valid DFS or streaming option but may not be in the majors long enough to warrant extended roster ownership in season-long formats.