Buehler was named the starter for Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Nationals on Thursday.

The 25-year-old will take the mound for the first game of the NLDS after recording a 215:37 K:BB and a 3.26 ERA with a 14-4 record this season. Clayton Kershaw will likely start Game 2 with Hyun-Jin Ryu expected to start Game 3.