Buehler has been named the starting pitcher for Sunday's game against the Angels, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Buehler will start the fourth game of the regular season for the Dodgers after being ruled out for an Opening Day start. He didn't make his spring debut until Mar. 18, but he tossed a four-inning simulated game Monday, per ESPN's Alden Gonzalez and has evidently shown enough progression to toe the rubber on opening weekend.