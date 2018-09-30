Buehler will start Sunday in San Francisco, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.

The Dodgers decided on the move based on Saturday's results. They defeated the Giants while the Rockies lost the Nationals, putting the NL West title in play Sunday. Instead of tabbing Rich Hill, Los Angeles will go big with its young budding ace, and he'll give fantasy players one last shot during their championship week to ride his brilliant 2.76 ERA, 10.2 K/9 and 2.3 BB/9, which he's accrued across 130.2 innings.

