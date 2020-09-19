Buehler (finger) will return from the injured list Thursday against Oakland, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Buehler dealt with a blister during his last start on Sept. 8 and will wind up missing a little over two weeks. He threw a 90-pitch simulated game Saturday and is now ready to go. Thursday's start should function as a tuneup for Buehler as he's likely to be a part of the Dodgers' rotation in the postseason.

More News