Buehler (finger) will return form the injured list Tuesday against Oakland, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Buehler dealt with a blister during his last start back on Sept. 8 and will wind up missing two weeks. He threw an 80-pitch simulated game Wednesday and is now ready to go. Starting Tuesday technically means he'd be lined up to start the final game of the season as well as part of a two-start week, though the Dodgers will probably prefer to save him for the playoffs.
