Buehler (finger) threw an 80-pitch simulated game Wednesday but will throw another before returning from the injured list, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Buehler battled a blister during his previous outing and was placed on the injured list. He would have been eligible to start at some point against the Rockies this weekend, but the Dodgers can afford to be cautious, so they'll give him another simulated outing before he returns to action. He's expected to make one start in the final week of the regular season as a tune-up for the playoffs.