Buehler will be limited in his season debut Sunday against Arizona, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Dodgers want Buehler to get through five innings, so he'll still be in line for a win if he pitches well enough, but he won't reach the 100-pitch mark. The team is known for handling its pitchers very cautiously, but the decision Sunday is primarily due to the fact that Buehler didn't make his spring debut until March 18. He'll eventually be allowed to go deep in games as the season progresses.