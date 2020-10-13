Buehler walked five batters in five innings in Game 1 of the NLCS against the Braves on Monday but escaped with just one run, as he struck out seven while allowing just three hits. He did not factor into the decision.

Buehler didn't do a great job keeping the bases clean, though they were empty when the Braves recorded their only extra-base hit against him, a Freddie Freeman solo homer in the first inning. While the walks are something of a concern, partially because they forced him to use 100 pitches just to get through five frames, the end result was one Buehler and the Dodgers could be happy with. The righty now owns a 2.77 ERA in three starts this postseason, with his excellent 39.7 percent strikeout rate offsetting a worryingly high 19.0 percent walk rate.