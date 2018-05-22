Dodgers' Walker Buehler: X-rays negative
X-rays on Buehler's ribs were negative after Monday's game against the Rockies, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
The right-hander was fortunate to avoid a serious injury after being struck by a 108-mph comebacker off the bat of Trevor Story. Buehler appeared in serious pain but convinced the training staff and manager Dave Roberts that he was fine to continue on. He completed two-plus frames after the incident to lower his ERA to 2.38 through 34 innings this season. While Buehler may only have 100 innings or so left in his arm this season, the quality of his innings should remain extremely high.
