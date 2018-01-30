Dodgers' Wesley Darvill: Contract purchased by Dodgers
Darvill's contract was purchased by the Dodgers, the Manitoba Post reports.
Darvill was drafted at 18 years old in the fifth round of the 2009 draft by the Cubs. He spent seven seasons with the Cubs' organization before joining the Winnipeg Goldeyes of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball league. He led Winnipeg to a championship this past season while hitting .309 with 53 runs scored, 49 RBI, 30 stolen bases, 19 doubles and four home runs. Darvill is still only 26, and he could be a sneaky player to keep an eye on should he prove his results in the AAIP weren't a fluke.
-
12-team H2H mock draft results
Check out how our latest Fantasy Baseball mock draft went down.
-
Breakouts 1.0
Whether you call them sleepers or breakouts, Scott White offers up a dozen players who are...
-
Trade: Yelich, Cain a potent brew
The Brewers saw their playoff window open in 2017, and they're making sure it stays open. What...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
With draft prep season gearing up, we gathered a group of experts for a 12-team 5x5 Rotisserie...
-
Ranking top 100 in dynasty
Starting a dynasty league? Or looking to trade in one or maybe just narrow down your keepers?...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Dozen value targets
Heath Cummings offers 12 sleepers who look like they'll be undervalued in Fantasy Baseball...