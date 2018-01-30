Darvill's contract was purchased by the Dodgers, the Manitoba Post reports.

Darvill was drafted at 18 years old in the fifth round of the 2009 draft by the Cubs. He spent seven seasons with the Cubs' organization before joining the Winnipeg Goldeyes of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball league. He led Winnipeg to a championship this past season while hitting .309 with 53 runs scored, 49 RBI, 30 stolen bases, 19 doubles and four home runs. Darvill is still only 26, and he could be a sneaky player to keep an eye on should he prove his results in the AAIP weren't a fluke.