Smith and the Dodgers agreed on a one-year, $5.25 million contract Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Smith will avoid arbitration after striking a deal with Los Angeles on Friday. The catcher is coming off of a very productive 2022 campaign where he batted .260 with 24 homers, 87 RBI, 68 runs and a stolen base over 508 at-bats in 137 games with the Dodgers. Operating in the heart of the stacked Dodgers' lineup, the 27-year-old will remain one of the best fantasy options at backstop heading into the 2023 season.