Dodgers' Will Smith: Likely out for start of homestand

Smith (neck) isn't expected to be ready to return from the 10-day injured list when the Dodgers begin a 10-game homestand Thursday to close out their first-half schedule, MLB.com reports.

Smith landed on the injured list June 11 due to neck inflammation and has yet to resume baseball activities since hitting the shelf. The Dodgers could still be leaving the door open for Smith to return at some point later on during the homestand, but unless he's able to start ramping up by the end of the week, the team could be inclined to hold him out through the All-Star break. Dalton Rushing will continue to serve as the Dodgers' primary option behind the dish for however long Smith remains out.