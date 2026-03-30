Dodgers' Will Smith: Out of Monday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith is not in the lineup for Monday's contest against the Guardians.
Smith will receive a day off after starting at catcher in each of the Dodgers' first three games of the season. It will be Dalton Rushing behind the dish and batting ninth in Monday's series opener versus Cleveland.
More News
-
Dodgers' Will Smith: Belts winning homer on birthday•
-
Dodgers' Will Smith: Homers on Opening Day•
-
Dodgers' Will Smith: Swats first homer of spring•
-
Dodgers' Will Smith: Clubs game-winning homer in Game 7•
-
Dodgers' Will Smith: Delivers three RBI in WS win•
-
Dodgers' Will Smith: In Game 3 lineup•