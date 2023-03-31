Smith went 3-for-4 with a double, a run and four RBI in Thursday's 8-2 win against Arizona.

Smith's first at-bat of the campaign was about as professional as they come, as he took a Zac Gallen offspeed offering the other way for a double in the first inning. In the third, the backstop came up with runners on second and third and two outs, and he came through with a clutch single to right field to tie the score 2-2. Smith later gave Los Angeles its first lead with a two-run single in the fifth inning. The Opening Day performance served as a strong reminder of Smith's status as one of the top hitting catchers in the league. He should have plenty of opportunities to produce this season as the Dodgers No. 3 hitter, behind Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.