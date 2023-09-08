Smith went 3-for-6 with an RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 10-0 win over the Marlins.

Thursday marked Smith's fifth multi-hit performance in his last nine games. The 28-year-old backstop has posted a .325 batting average in 40 at-bats during this stretch, although 11 of his 13 hits have been singles. In 45 games since the All-Star break, Smith is slashing .266/.318/.395 with 11 doubles, four home runs, 22 RBI, 25 runs scored and two steals with a 19.5 percent strikeout rate and a 6.2 percent walk rate across 195 plate appearances.