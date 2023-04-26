Smith (concussion) told reporters before Wednesday's game versus the Pirates that he's unsure if he'll be able to return against the Cardinals on Friday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Smith mentioned that the headaches he's been experiencing have been gone since Friday. The backstop was able to throw to bases and take live batting practice Wednesday, but the Dodgers and Smith have been extremely cautious in making sure he doesn't return too early from his first concussion. Even if Smith isn't back by Friday, the 28-year-old should be back behind the plate for Los Angeles in the coming days.