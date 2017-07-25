Dodgers' Willie Calhoun: Enjoying sensational season at Triple-A
Calhoun, 22, is hitting .300/.351/.584 with 22 home runs and 65 RBI through 93 games for Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Playing mostly second base, the 5-foot-8 Calhoun has showcased superior pop, cruising over the 20-homer mark for the second-straight year. Perhaps more impressively, he is still hitting .300 and has only fanned 46 times on the year. The first-place Dodgers have Logan Forsythe and Chase Utley sharing second base right now, and are unlikely to make a move with Calhoun at this time. As such, he will likely have to continue to bide his time in the minors, with a chance in 2018 at the starting job.
