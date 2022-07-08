Diaz is hitting just .161/.215/.230 with one home run and a 5:35 BB:K in 21 games for the Dodgers' rookie-level Arizona Complex League club.

After a rough go in the Dominican Summer League last year, Diaz has come stateside and fallen flat on his face so far, striking out at a brutal 37.6 percent clip. It's shocking to see such a highly rated prospect be so overmatched at the lowest levels of pro baseball, but Diaz is still just 18 years old, so he's got some time to make adjustments and get back on track.