Font is likely to be a member of the Dodgers' Opening Day bullpen, Pedro Moura of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

Font began the spring as a starter but will be a reliever from this point on, as the Dodgers' intend for him to fill a bullpen role for them this year. Manager Dave Roberts is impressed with the 27-year-old righty, saying, "He struck out a bunch of dudes last year." It's an accurate assessment: Font struck out 32.1 percent of the batters he faced at Triple-A Oklahoma City, while walking just 6.3 percent. He could be a valuable member of the Dodgers' bullpen if he can keep up any semblance of that performance, and could still be in line for the occasional start when the Dodgers' inevitably rotate their primary starters through the 10-day disabled list.