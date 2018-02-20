Dodgers' Wilmer Font: To start Cactus League opener
Font will start the Dodgers' first spring training game against the White Sox on Friday, the Los Angeles Times reports.
Font, a candidate to serve as rotation depth during the 2018 season, started 25 games for Triple-A Oklahoma City last year, posting a 3.42 ERA and a 2.98 FIP. The starting nod indicates that Font is being stretched out as a starter, though he'll also be competing for a spot in the bullpen, manager Dave Roberts said. Either way, expect this intriuging arm to pitch at least a few innings this year for a Dodgers club that has shown it's unafraid to use the new 10-day disabled list to rotate through a large number of pitchers.
