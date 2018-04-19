Dodgers' Wilmer Font: Turns in scoreless outing
Font tossed a clean inning in Wednesday's 13-4 win over San Diego.
The scoreless outing was significant for the 26-year-old after he surrendering 13 runs (five homers) in his previous four relief appearances. Ross Stripling is manager Dave Roberts' preferred multi-inning reliever, so Font will have to improve on his 11.32 ERA in order to avoid a demotion to the minors.
