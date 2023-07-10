The Dodgers have selected Crowell with the 127th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

A standout reliever for Florida State in the 2022 season, Crowell was expected to transition into the rotation in 2023, but he was limited to just one start before falling victim to a season-ending elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery. The elbow procedure along with his smallish frame (six feet, 169 pounds) could limit Crowell's chances of getting another look as a starter once he's 100 percent healthy, but the lefty at least has a strong track record in the bullpen to fall back on. When he's worked in relief, Crowell has sported a fastball with good life that sits around 94-to-98 miles per hour, and he mixes it with a low-80s slider that has been able to miss bats at a steady clip. Crowell had been looking to develop his changeup in preparation for the move to the rotation this spring, but the elbow injury may prompt him to scrap it if the Dodgers decide to have him begin his career as a reliever.