Mills signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Monday, which includes an invitation to spring training, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Mills is searching for a return to the major leagues after missing significant time while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. He returned to the bump a season ago pitching for Triple-A Worcester, posting a 3.12 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with a 49:30 K:BB across 52.0 innings (seven starts). Mills will have the chance to compete for a bullpen slot after signing on with LA.