Alvarez was added to the Dodgers' 40-man roster Tuesday.

Once considered a fairly elite pitching prospect, Alvarez's fantasy stock has plummeted in recent seasons. He has electric stuff, but struggles to throw strikes, and probably profiles better out of the bullpen long term. That said, he definitely has big-league stuff and could eventually become a late-inning reliever. If the Dodgers elect to go that route, he could reach the big leagues this summer.

