Dodgers' Yadier Alvarez: Lands on DL
Alvarez was placed on the 7-day disabled list Sunday at Double-A Tulsa due to a left groin strain.
Once viewed as one of the top starting pitching prospects in the lower minors, Alvarez has seen his stock plummet over the last year after his command took a major turn for the worse during his age-21 season. Prior to sustaining the injury, the hard-throwing Alvarez had only seen his performance suffer further in his second taste of the Double-A level, as he posted a 5.87 ERA, 2.02 WHIP and 17:20 K:BB in 15.1 innings. The groin strain probably isn't anything significant enough to alter Alvarez's long-term outlook, but his continued struggles when healthy have made it more and more likely that the right-hander will eventually be converted to a relief role.
