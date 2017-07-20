Alvarez was promoted to Double-A Tulsa on Thursday, Eric Stephen of SB Nation reports.

One of the top pitching prospects in the Dodgers' system, Alvarez gets the call up to Double-A after posting a 5.31 ERA and a 1.46 WHIP across 59.1 innings at High-A Rancho Cucamonga. Despite the less-than-ideal ratios, Alvarez flashed an ability to miss bats while at High-A with 61 strikeouts over that 59.1 inning sample. The 21-year-old will likely remain at Double-A for the rest of the 2017 campaign.