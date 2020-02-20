Alvarez has acknowledged "acting like a child" and has resolved to improve his professionalism, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.

The admission is a step forward for Alvarez, who was placed on the restricted list last season for disciplinary reasons. Per Moura, Alvarez has received help from a psychologist, buoying the likelihood that the soon-to-be 24-year-old is genuine in his desire to make personal improvements. Though Alvarez has yet to play a game at the major-league level, his youth and potent pitching arsenal give hope that he can still be an impact player with the Dodgers at some point.