Dodgers' Yadier Alvarez: Seeking to resolve behavior issues
Alvarez has acknowledged "acting like a child" and has resolved to improve his professionalism, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.
The admission is a step forward for Alvarez, who was placed on the restricted list last season for disciplinary reasons. Per Moura, Alvarez has received help from a psychologist, buoying the likelihood that the soon-to-be 24-year-old is genuine in his desire to make personal improvements. Though Alvarez has yet to play a game at the major-league level, his youth and potent pitching arsenal give hope that he can still be an impact player with the Dodgers at some point.
More News
-
Dodgers' Yadier Alvarez: Status remains cloudy•
-
Dodgers' Yadier Alvarez: Placed on restricted list•
-
Dodgers' Yadier Alvarez: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Dodgers' Yadier Alvarez: Lands on DL•
-
Dodgers' Yadier Alvarez: Walks an issue since promotion to Double-A•
-
Dodgers' Yadier Alvarez: Promoted to Double-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Strategies for starting pitcher position
You've heard starting pitching is half the game? Well, in 2020, it's even more than that. Scott...
-
Fantasy baseball 2020: Biggest breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Strategies for the outfield position
Making up more than one-third of the entire hitter pool, outfield is the position best equipped...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2020 guide
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
12-team AL-only Rotisserie auction
Auctions have a way of revealing the scarcities within a player pool, and those scarcities...