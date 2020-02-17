Dodgers' Yadier Alvarez: Status remains cloudy
Alvarez reported to training camp with other pitchers but remains on the restricted list, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Per Gurnick, Alvarez has yet to be cleared to work out on the field. The 23-year-old was placed on the restricted list for disciplinary reasons last season, with reports indicating that he left his minor-league club without permission.
