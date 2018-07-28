Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Activated and starting

Puig (oblique) will bat seventh and man right field Saturday against the Braves, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Puig returns to the lineup after being placed on the shelf July 9 with a right oblique strain. He'd been slashing .265/.325/.462 through 76 games prior to suffering the injury.

