Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Activated from DL; starting Wednesday
Puig (ankle) was activated from the disabled list Wednesday and is starting in right field against the Diamondbacks, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
As expected, Puig has been cleared to rejoin the big club after getting through a minor-league rehab game with High-A Rancho Cucamonga setback-free Tuesday. The 27-year-old will look to turn things around now that he's healthy, as he was hitting just .193/.250/.250 prior to landing on the shelf. Puig, who is hitting seventh, will face Patrick Corbin in his first game back. Alex Verdugo was sent to the minors in a corresponding roster move.
