Play

Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Back in action

Puig (knee, hamstring) is in the lineup for Friday's game against the Padres.

The Dodgers gave Puig a day off his feet Thursday as he combats knee and hamstring soreness. At this point in the season, most regulars are banged up; fortunately, there has been nothing to suggest Puig will require excessive maintenance in the days and weeks ahead.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast