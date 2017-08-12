Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Back in action
Puig (knee, hamstring) is in the lineup for Friday's game against the Padres.
The Dodgers gave Puig a day off his feet Thursday as he combats knee and hamstring soreness. At this point in the season, most regulars are banged up; fortunately, there has been nothing to suggest Puig will require excessive maintenance in the days and weeks ahead.
