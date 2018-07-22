Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Begins swinging off tee
Puig (oblique) took swings off a tee at the Dodgers' spring training complex in Arizona on Saturday, and he is expected to be activated off the disabled list sometime during next week's series against Atlanta, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Puig has been sidelined with a Grade 1 oblique strain since July 9, but it sounds like he is nearing a return following Saturday's advancement in his rehab process. The Dodgers' projected return date indicates that a rehab stint in the minors may not be necessary. Puig was slashing .265/.325/.462 with 11 homers in 76 games prior to hitting the disabled list.
