Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Benched for late arrival

Puig is out Monday due to a late arrival to the field, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Puig also tweaked his ankle Saturday, but it appears Monday's absence from the lineup isn't about the injury. With Andre Ethier starting in the outfield Tuesday, it's unclear when Puig will be back in the Dodgers lineup.

