Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Collects three hits Saturday
Puig went 3-for-4 with a double and a pair of runs scored in a 5-3 loss to Miami on Saturday.
Puig was the only Dodger to record multiple hits in this one, and it was already his third multi-hit game in seven June starts. The 27-year-old has upped his slash line to .266/.324/.456 after a rough start to the year, and he has been rewarded with a promotion to fifth in the batting order.
