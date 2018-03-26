Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Could bat third to begin season

Manager Dave Roberts is considering batting Puig third to begin the year while Justin Turner (wrist) heals on the disabled list, Doug Padilla of MLB.com reports.

Puig responded well hitting out of the three hole Sunday, cranking his third home run of the spring in the Dodgers' annual Freeway Series against the Angels. If Roberts' recent lineup cards are any indication of his plans to begin the year, the 27-year-old will slot in third against righties with Matt Kemp moving into that spot against southpaws. Puig broke out for the second time in his career last year while batting eighth for the majority of the season, so beginning the campaign in the heart of the order could result in higher counting stats to compliment his power and speed contributions.