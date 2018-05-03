Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Could be activated Tuesday

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that he expects Puig (ankle/hip) to be activated from the 10-day disabled list when first eligible Tuesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Puig was shut down over the weekend with left ankle and left hip contusions, but neither issue was viewed as a long-term concern. It sounds like Puig is already making positive progress after resting the past few days, so it's not expected that he'll need a rehab assignment before returning from the DL. Once Puig is cleared to play, Alex Verdugo will lose out on regular at-bats in right field and could be sent back to Triple-A Oklahoma City.