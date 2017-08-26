Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Cracks 23rd home run

Puig went 2-for-4 with his 23rd home run of the season in a 3-1 win over Milwaukee on Friday.

Puig now owns four multi-hit games and two homers over his last five contests. 2017 has arguably been the 26-year-old's most consistent season with 23 home runs, 12 steals and a .259/.347/.476 triple-slash across 121 games.