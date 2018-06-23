Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Cranks ninth homer

Puig went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-2 win over the Mets.

Puig's ninth-inning blast gave the Dodgers some extra breathing room in their 10th consecutive victory over the Mets. The 27-year-old's .256/.324/.458 slash line seems pedestrian at first glance, but it is being weighed down by a slow start to the year, followed by an ankle injury that required a brief DL stint. Puig has actually been one of the Dodgers' more-productive hitters since returning from the disabled list May 9, slashing .304/.380/.617 with all nine of his home runs over that 37-game span.

