Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Day-to-day with illness

Puig, along with seven other Dodgers, is not traveling with the team due to an illness, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

There is a nasty cold moving its way through Dodgers camp right now, and Puig is among those affected. Consider him day-to-day for now. Henry Ramos is getting the start in right field Wednesday and batting seventh.

