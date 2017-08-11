Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Dealing with sore knee, hamstring

Puig, who is out of the lineup Thursday, is dealing with a sore knee and hamstring, Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reports.

The Dodgers are giving Puig a maintenance day for Thursday's series finale in Arizona, but there's little indication that his leg soreness will keep him on the bench for long. Look for Puig to return to the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Padres, but if he's given another day off, Enrique Hernandez would likely get another start in right field.