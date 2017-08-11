Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Dealing with sore knee, hamstring
Puig, who is out of the lineup Thursday, is dealing with a sore knee and hamstring, Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reports.
The Dodgers are giving Puig a maintenance day for Thursday's series finale in Arizona, but there's little indication that his leg soreness will keep him on the bench for long. Look for Puig to return to the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Padres, but if he's given another day off, Enrique Hernandez would likely get another start in right field.
More News
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...