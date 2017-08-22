Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Delivers clutch homer Monday

Puig went 2-for-5 with a double and a solo home run in Monday's extra-inning win over the Pirates.

Puig's 22nd homer of the season came in the top of the 12th inning which gave the Dodgers their 88th win of the season. The 26-year-old hasn't been delivering a ton of hits in August (12-for-53), but he has maintained his solid on-base skills (15 walks) and slugging ability (seven extra-base hits) in 18 games this month. Outside of a .251 batting average, that is suppressed by a career-low .259 BABIP, Puig has been a consistent four-category contributor in standard formats this season.