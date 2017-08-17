Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Delivers walk-off hit Wednesday

Puig went 1-for-4 with a two-run double that sealed the victory for the Dodgers in walk-off fashion over the White Sox on Wednesday.

Puig now has 57 RBI through 113 games, putting him on pace to break his previous career high of 69 RBI he set in 2014. The 26-year-old has already surpassed his single-season bests in home runs (21) and stolen bases (12), placing himself back on the fantasy map after posting disappointing totals over his last two campaigns.